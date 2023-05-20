The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club has reached its halfway point, and it is shaping up to be an all-time classic. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the triumvirate atop the leaderboard, and he is joined by Canadian Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland at 5 under.

Scheffler and Conners will bring up the rear in the third round and will begin their weekend march to the Wanamaker Trophy at 2:50 p.m. ET. Scheffler looks to join Hale Irwin as the only golfer to win the Players Championship and the PGA Championship in the same season as Conners aims to spoil the coronation.

Hovland will precede them alongside Justin Suh at 2:40 p.m. However, it may be the group before the penultimate pair that draws the most eyeballs as big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka are set to go alongside each other at 2:30 p.m.

As for those who are looking to make the most of their Moving Days, look no further than Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy. The two men who represented Ireland in the the 2021 Summer Olympics will begin at 1:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott are another pair of major champions grouped together and are scheduled to begin Round 3 at 12:20 p.m.

Let's take a look at all the tee times and groups for Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Also, check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

2023 PGA Championship tee times, Round 3 groups

All times Eastern