The man who went into the final round of the 2023 Masters with the solo lead will do so again one month later at the 2023 PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka separated himself from the pack every so slightly with his second consecutive 4-under 66 on Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club.

Koepka will be joined by Viktor Hovland as the final pair teeing off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

While Koepka was alongside Jon Rahm at Augusta National, Hovland was alongside Rory McIlroy in the final pair at last summer's Open. The young Norwegian continues to put valuable major championship experience under his belt, and he'll need all of it Sunday if he is make up a one-stroke deficit on the four-time major champion.

McIlroy remains in the mix after another under-par effort in Round 3; he is joined by the story of the week, PGA Professional Michael Block, at 2 p.m. Block has signed for three straight rounds of 70 and has eyes on a massive payday and potentially an invitation into next year's Masters should he finish high enough.

While the contenders will go off in the afternoon, there are still a number of noteworthy pairs in the morning, including the last two PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson, who begin at 8:20 a.m.

Let's take a look at all the tee times and groups for Round 4 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Also, check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

2023 PGA Championship tee times, Round 4 groups

All times Eastern