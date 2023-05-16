The second major of the 2023 golf season has arrived with plenty of players looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. None more so than Jon Rahm, who will look to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the season. The beauty of May will surround Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, as the PGA Championship returns to to town for the first time in a decade. This year's 105th affair is set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, joins the prior year's green jacket winner, Scottie Schefflers, as the clear favorites at 7-1, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both are seeking their first Wanamaker Trophy as they aim to complete another leg of their respective career grand slams. And while Tiger Woods is out after undergoing successful ankle surgery, 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson is back following his self-imposed exile a year ago. Also of note: Rory McIlroy, an honorary Oak Hill member, may be poised for a bounce back after an incredibly disappointing missed cut at Augusta National to kick off the 2023 major season.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 33rd consecutive year while hosting coverage from the super tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Oak Hill for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Renner reporting and conducting interviews.

The 105th PGA Championship is the 33rd consecutive (and 40th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which this year will deploy roughly 120 cameras and 150 microphones throughout the course to capture all the sights and sounds. Live drone coverage, over a dozen robotic cameras (including a 360-degree, 4K camera), fly cam and augmented reality technology, Toptracer, SwingVision and more will be used to enhance coverage of the year's second major. (Also keep your eyes and ears open for a new PGA Championship graphics package and theme music.)

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 18

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+



Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

Simulcast -- 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 2 -- Friday, May 19

Round 2 start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

Simulcast -- 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 20

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday at 6 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 21

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

