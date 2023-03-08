Prestige and big money have lured another elite PGA Tour field to TPC Sawgrass for this week's 2023 Players Championship, where the battle for world No. 1 will continue. The field again features 43 of the world's top 50 golfers, so players setting 2023 Players Championship fantasy lineups have tough decisions to make. The difficulty of the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. has created problems for even the best. The 1-2-3 punch of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be the focal point, but there are plenty of stars you can have among your Players Championship 2023 fantasy picks. Rahm and McIlory are the 17-2 favorites in the 2023 Players Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, just ahead of Scheffler (10-1).

Rahm is the world's top-ranked player, but McIlroy and Scheffler are threats to take over that spot in the coming weeks. So, which of the three would put you in the best position to win with your Players Championship fantasy picks? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Players Championship picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll on his picks since last season, and last week, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and only one missed the cut. Three of his top seven picks posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk as winner at the Honda Classic, backing the 25-1 longshot to get his first victory since 2015. Holliman also crushed the Genesis Invitational, backing Rahm as five of his top 12 picks finished in the top six.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Players Championship field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and Players Championship picks at SportsLine.

2023 Players Championship fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is backing this week is Rahm, despite his T-39 finish at Bay Hill. The expert knows a few bad rounds are bound to happen, and the Spaniard shot a first-round 65. He expects Rahm to bounce back, since he is among the tour leaders in most meaningful categories. He leads the tour in scoring average and is third in both strokes gained tee to green and greens in regulation percentage. The 28-year-old had finished in the top 10 in six straight PGA Tour events before his mis-step last week, and he has five victories worldwide since October.

On the other hand, the expert sees no reason Schauffele (25-1) should be among the favorites and is fading him. The Olympic gold medalist's talent has been clear for years, but he has struggled with consistency. The 29-year-old won three times last season, but he missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass for the third straight time. He had almost as many finishes outside the top 25 (six) as in the top 10 (seven) in his 21 events last season. Schauffele ranks 154th in driving accuracy and 129th in proximity to the hole, so he is likely to find plenty of trouble this week. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Players Championship golf rankings

For the Players Championship 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including three golfers in his top 10 who are priced higher than 30-1. One of these golfers has a recent top-10 finish at TPC Sawgrass and could thrive if weather causes problems this weekend. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Players Championship? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Players Championship fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 Players Championship, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.