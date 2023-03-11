Let's be honest: The Players Championship is over. Scottie Scheffler shot 65 with a birdie at the last Saturday to get to 14 under and take a two-stroke lead over Min Woo Lee and a four-stroke lead over Cam Davis. It quite likely sealed the deal on what would be Scheffler's sixth victory in his first 97 starts on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler is a ball-striking monster. He's losing strokes to the field on these greens and still leading the best assortment of golfers in the sport That's partly because he's long and consistent off the tee, partly because he's a tremendous iron player and partly because he's managing the hell out of TPC Sawgrass.

With a win on Sunday, Scheffler would join Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to hold a Masters title and a Players Championship at the same time. That's extraordinary company, and it underscores what Scheffler has been doing for the last 15 months. He and Jon Rahm have been the best players in the world over that stretch, but Scheffler has been outclassing everybody at the biggest events.

Scheffler has some good players behind him, and he could absolutely shoot 73 or worse and lose to somebody charging up the leaderboard over the final 18 holes. But the likelihood of that is dubious at best. Scheffler has led outright going into the final round of a PGA Tour event five times in his career. He has two wins, a playoff loss and two outright losses.

So, OK, it might not be over ... but it's probably all locked up. If not, here's seven golfers who can catch Scheffler on Sunday.

1. Min Woo Lee (-12): I'm all in on Lee, about whom Aaron Rai (five back of Scheffler) said the following: "He's a great, great player. Great attitude as well, which I think is just as powerful as his game. He doesn't have a weakness. I think he's going to be a star out here on the PGA Tour in the coming years." Lee is a menace who won't be afraid of going against Scheffler in the final pairing. But he's not hitting it as well as Scheffler and is actually losing strokes to the field with his iron play. He has "had an awesome week but won't have the battery to run down Scheffler down the stretch" written all over him, but if you're interested in some stock, I bought a ton after he sent this tweet last year.

2. Cam Davis (-10): Davis is a low-key stud who is hitting the hell out of the golf ball this week and cruised to a 67 on Saturday. Is he ready to come back from four down to the No. 2 player in the world to win a Players? He has the skill to do so, but Sunday is going to be a 300-level class from Scheffler in how to close out a golf tournament. He'll have to navigate that in a spot he's never experienced before, which should be a thrill to watch.

3. Tommy Fleetwood (-9): Fleetwood was nearly flawless on Saturday with a 65. He's third in the field from tee to green through three rounds, and this is among the better spots he's been in to capture what would be a signature win at TPC Sawgrass. He has the engine to chase down Scheffler as long as Scheffler doesn't shoot something in the 60s, but Fleetwood has sometimes struggled to close out big time wins.

According to Data Golf, Fleetwood's expected win rate has dropped across all final rounds in which he entered inside the top five (where he'll be on this Sunday). Still, the ability is there. It's just a matter of getting a few breaks and hitting a massive closing kick.

Fleetwood spoke after his round about just how hard it is to win on the Tour: "I've notice the standard has improved over the last two, three, four years. Players are getting better, and courses aren't particularly getting any easier, but the standard's getting higher, and you have to be really, really good these days. It's noticeable, I think, throughout the tournaments and whoever's in the field, anybody can turn up and win, which has always been the case, but I just think more so."

4. Sungjae Im (-8): I don't know that Im, who is six back of Scheffler's lead, is actually in contention here, but he's hitting the ball well this week. If anyone beyond the players at 9 under has a shot, it's probably him.

5. Tom Hoge (-8): Why not us?! Hoge made the cut on the number before going out and shooting the course record on Saturday in Round 3. It may take another course record on Sunday to beat Scheffler, but there's no doubt Hoge will go for it.

6. Aaron Rai (-9): The Englishman doesn't have a top 10 since the Houston Open last fall. He'll go into Sunday's finale with perhaps more momentum than anyone following a birdie-eagle-birdie end to his third round (that eagle was an ace on the 17th), but I don't think he has the firepower to roll with Scheffler, Davis, Fleetwood and Lee over the last 18 holes.

7. David Lingmerth (-8): Lingmerth is extremely easy to root for, even if he wore the worst outfit in the history of golf when he finished T2 to Woods at the 2013 Players Championship. The good news? He's been the third-best iron player in the field on a golf course that is extremely demanding of it. He ranks behind just Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Lingmerth is unlikely to win, but don't be surprised if he plays his way up into the top three.