The 2023 Players Championship will provide golf fans with some star-studded groupings through the first two days of action. Jon Rahm, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, will play alongside Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler when play gets underway on Thursday, March 9, from TPC Sawgrass. The 2023 Players Championship tee times feature the top three golfers in the world going off at 7:56 a.m. ET. Elsewhere in the Players Championship 2023 field, Justin Thomas, the 2021 champion, will be paired with Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, who's already recorded two wins this season.

Rahm and McIlory enter this week's event as the 17-2 co-favorites according to the latest 2023 Players Championship odds. They're followed by Scheffler (10-1), Thomas (19-1), Homa (19-1) and Patrick Cantlay (19-1) on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Players Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Players Championship 2023: Scottie Scheffler, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has finished T-12 or better in each of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour and he secured his fifth career victory at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

However, Scheffler has struggled mightily at the Players Championship in his career, finishing T-55 or worse in each of his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass. He also enters this week's event ranked 75th or worse in total putting (203.3), strokes gained: putting (0.14) and one-putt percentage (39.93%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Players Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at TPC Sawgrass, players will need to be extremely accurate and few do it better than Morikawa. In fact, the 26-year-old enters this week's event ranked inside the top-12 in driving accuracy percentage (70.41%), greens in regulation percentage (71.43%) and strokes gained: approach to green (.839). He also ranks 14th in birdie average (4.43) and 15th in scoring average (69.14). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2023 Players Championship bets this week. See who else to pick here.

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

2023 Players Championship odds, field

2023 Players Championship odds, field

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1900

Max Homa +1900

Justin Thomas +1900

Xander Schauffele +2500

Viktor Hovland +2700

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Will Zalatoris +3200

Jordan Spieth +3200

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400

Tyrrell Hatton +3400

Cameron Young +3600

Jason Day +3600

Sungjae Im +3700

Joohyung Kim +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Keegan Bradley +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Keith Mitchell +5500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Sam Burns +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Chris Kirk +7500

Tommy Fleetwood +8500

Hideki Matsuyama +8500

Kurt Kitayama +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Harris English +10000

Webb Simpson +14000

Aaron Wise +14000

Brian Harman +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Russell Henley +15000

Gary Woodland +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Billy Horschel +18000

Ryan Fox +18000

Davis Riley +18000

Taylor Montgomery +18000

Sepp Straka +19000

Adam Hadwin +19000

Min Woo Lee +19000

Maverick McNealy +21000

Patton Kizzire +21000

Justin Suh +21000

Taylor Pendrith +22000

K.H. Lee +23000

Lucas Herbert +23000

Danny Willett +23000