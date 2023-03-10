The size of the purse at the 2023 Players Championship cannot be overlooked. Totaling $25 million, it fund will surely be on the minds of players in the waning moments of this championship as those who have quality showings at TPC Sawgrass will be taken care of handsomely even if they are to leave without a trophy. An early final-round charge will hold that much more importance, and equally, a late Sunday collapse will be that much more costly.

The top 41 finishers of the Players Championship will collect at least six figures with the eventual winner taking home $4.5 million. This represents a $900,000 increase from a season ago when Cameron Smith cashed a check for $3.6 million -- the same dollar amount given Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational and Kurt Kitayama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season.

Those who finish inside the top 13 will see north of $500,000 hit their bank accounts with each of the top five finishers earning seven-figure paydays. The prestige, history and honor may be ramped up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the PGA Tour's flagship event, but so are the dollar figures.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2023 Players Championship will be divided among those who make the weekend

2023 Players Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $25 million

1st (Winner): $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750