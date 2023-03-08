The size of the purse at the 2023 Players Championship cannot be overlooked. Totaling $25 million, it fund will surely be on the minds of players in the waning moments of this championship as those who have quality showings at TPC Sawgrass will be taken care of handsomely even if they are to leave without a trophy. An early final-round charge will hold that much more importance, and equally, a late Sunday collapse will be that much more costly.
The top 41 finishers of the Players Championship will collect at least six figures with the eventual winner taking home $4.5 million. This represents a $900,000 increase from a season ago when Cameron Smith cashed a check for $3.6 million -- the same dollar amount given Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational and Kurt Kitayama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season.
Those who finish inside the top 13 will see north of $500,000 hit their bank accounts with each of the top five finishers earning seven-figure paydays. The prestige, history and honor may be ramped up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the PGA Tour's flagship event, but so are the dollar figures.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2023 Players Championship will be divided among those who make the weekend.
2023 Players Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $25 million
1st (Winner): $4,500,000
2nd: $2,725,000
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000
6th: $906,250
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250
9th: $731,250
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,250
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
64th: $54,250
65th: $53,750