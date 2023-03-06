When it comes to non-major events, it doesn't get much bigger than this week at the 2023 Players Championship. The PGA Tour's flagship event will welcome 44 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings to TPC Sawgrass as competitors vie for what has commonly been known as the year's "fifth major."

The top three players in the game -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and 2019 champion Rory McIlroy -- have been dominant to start 2023, and they will be featured alongside each other through the first two days of competition. Set to kick off their tournaments Thursday at 7:56 a.m. ET, they will aim to add to their recent successes and expand the gap between them and the rest of the world.

This group will be on the heels of a pair of former Players Championship winners, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott, as well as two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, a trio that starts at 7:45 a.m.

Justin Thomas, the 2021 champion, gets a comfortable pairing the first couple days alongside good friends Jordan Spieth and Max Homa. Sure to be a popular group to follow for those on the grounds, the American trio is scheduled to start at 12:56 p.m. Thursday before a quick turn around Friday morning.

Here's a look at the tee times for the first-round of action at TPC Sawgrass.

2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 1 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

7:01 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

7:12 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

7:23 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7:34 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

7:45 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

7:56 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

8:07 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

8:18 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

8:29 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

8:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

8:51 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

11:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

12:01 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

12:12 p.m. -- Beau Hoser, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaegar

12:23 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:07 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:18 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

1:29 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1:40 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

1:51 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

No. 10