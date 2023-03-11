Saturday at the Players Championship has had a way of propelling eventual champions into the winner's circle. Justin Thomas rode a scorching hot third round 8-under 64 to this title in 2021 and others will look to follow in his footsteps at TPC Sawgrass. After completing the second round in the morning, competitors will experience a quick turnaround with some completing as many as 28 holes by day's end. Follow Players Championship live leaderboard coverage throughout Round 3.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the chasing pack behind the leader Adam Svensson. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year sits one stroke off the pace at 7 under and will get his third round started at 12:42 p.m. ET alongside Svensson and Ben Griffin. If Scheffler is to go onto win, he will have the Players Championship, the Masters and the last of the World Golf Championships in his possession.

While Scheffler will have eyes on the 36-hole leader, Collin Morikawa will not. The two-time major champion will be featured in the penultimate group with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Min Woo Lee at 12:31 p.m. Before they tee off, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay will try and make moves at TPC Sawgrass as they work on the lead Svensson has after 36 holes.

Here's a look at the Round 3 tee times, which feature groups of three and split tees because weather pushed the start back until midday Saturday.

All times Eastern

2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 3 tee times, pairings

No. 1

10:30 a.m. -- Taylor Montgomery, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:41 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Danny Willett, Davis Thompson

10:52 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo

11:03 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Tyler Duncan, Justin Rose

11:14 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay

11:25 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu

11:36 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns

11:47 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Justin Suh, Ben An

11:58 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd, Nate Lashley

12:09 p.m. -- Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Chad Ramey, Will Gordon

12:31 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa

12:42 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin

No. 10