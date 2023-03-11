Saturday at the Players Championship has had a way of propelling eventual champions into the winner's circle. Justin Thomas rode a scorching hot third round 8-under 64 to this title in 2021 and others will look to follow in his footsteps at TPC Sawgrass. After completing the second round in the morning, competitors will experience a quick turnaround with some completing as many as 28 holes by day's end. Follow Players Championship live leaderboard coverage throughout Round 3.
World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the chasing pack behind the leader Adam Svensson. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year sits one stroke off the pace at 7 under and will get his third round started at 12:42 p.m. ET alongside Svensson and Ben Griffin. If Scheffler is to go onto win, he will have the Players Championship, the Masters and the last of the World Golf Championships in his possession.
While Scheffler will have eyes on the 36-hole leader, Collin Morikawa will not. The two-time major champion will be featured in the penultimate group with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Min Woo Lee at 12:31 p.m. Before they tee off, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay will try and make moves at TPC Sawgrass as they work on the lead Svensson has after 36 holes.
Here's a look at the Round 3 tee times, which feature groups of three and split tees because weather pushed the start back until midday Saturday.
2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 3 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
No. 1
- 10:30 a.m. -- Taylor Montgomery, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:41 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Danny Willett, Davis Thompson
- 10:52 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo
- 11:03 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Tyler Duncan, Justin Rose
- 11:14 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:25 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu
- 11:36 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns
- 11:47 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Justin Suh, Ben An
- 11:58 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd, Nate Lashley
- 12:09 p.m. -- Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Denny McCarthy
- 12:20 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Chad Ramey, Will Gordon
- 12:31 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa
- 12:42 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin
No. 10
- 10:30 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari
- 10:41 a.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
- 10:52 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
- 11:03 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Matthias Schwab
- 11:14 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Scott Stallings
- 11:25 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Patton Kizzire, Sam Ryder
- 11:36 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Austin Smotherman, Tony Finau
- 11:47 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Aaron Baddeley
- 11:58 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Sepp Straka
- 12:09 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
- 12:20 p.m. -- Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly, Keith Mitchell
- 12:31 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Russell Henley, Eric Cole