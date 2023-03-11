It is Scottie Scheffler versus the field heading into the final round of the 2023 Players Championship. The world No. 2 looks a man possessed through 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass as he seeks to add the PGA Tour's flagship event to his already impressive résumé. If he is to go onto win in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Scheffler will join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only men to hold the Masters and the Players Championship at the same time.

Scheffler is set to get his Sunday started at 1:45 p.m. ET alongside Min Woo Lee, who held steady throughout the third round and will try to spoil Scheffler's return to world No. 1. A winner at the Scottish Open in 2021, the Australian has taken down big names in the past and will attempt to do the same on Sunday as he begins the final round two strokes back at 12 under.

The penultimate group will feature Tommy Fleetwood, who was one of the lowest men on the golf course on Saturday with his 7-under 65. The Englishman is inexplicably without a victory on the PGA Tour and looks to breakthrough in a major way on Sunday. Fleetwood is joined by Cam Davis at 1:35 p.m. Tom Hoge hopes to follow up his record-setting day with another at 1:05 p.m., while Jordan Spieth aims to provide some final-round fireworks at 12:45 p.m.

Here's a look at the tee times for Round 4 of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

7:40 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala

7:44 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

7:53 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Aaron Baddeley

8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris

8:11 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tom Kim

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Ben Martin

8:29 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Matthias Schwab

8:38 a.m. -- Eric Cole, Chesson Hadley

8:47 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly

8:56 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Stephan Jaeger

9:11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell

9:20 a.m. -- Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd

9:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Sam Burns

9:38 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele

9:47 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Danny Willett

9:56 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Will Gordon

10:05 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Gary Woodland

10:15 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Russell Henley

10:25 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler Duncan

10:35 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Ryan Fox

10:50 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Davis Thompson

11:00 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

11:10 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, Wyndham Clark

11:20 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa

11:40 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim

11:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson

12:00 p.m. -- Jason Day, Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. -- Taylor Moore, Justin Suh

12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Wu, Adam Hadwin

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

12:55 p.m. -- Taylor Montgomery, Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Tom Hoge

1:15 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

1:25 p.m. -- Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey

1:35 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee