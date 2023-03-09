A scorching hot stretch on the PGA Tour continues this week as 44 of the top 50 players in the world convene at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday morning with competition beginning at the 2023 Players Championship. Following a couple tremendous designated events, the PGA Tour's signature event goes down just under a month before major season begins with the 2023 Masters.

Rory McIlroy, a second-place finisher last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, enters as the favorite alongside Scottie Scheffler with Jon Rahm right behind them on the Caesars Sportsbook odds board. Defending champion Cameron Smith is not in attendance after defecting to LIV Golf, but the two prior champs -- Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa -- are among the top names in the field. Thomas, though, will need to turnaround some uneven play of late if he hopes to win for the second time in three years.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2023 Players Championship as possible throughout the week. Check out the full set of Round 1 pairings and tee times for The Players, and take a look at our Players Championship expert picks and predictions.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, March 9

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) -- 7:15 a.m. onward

Featured Groups -- 7:30 a.m. onward

Round 2 -- Friday, March 10

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) -- 7:15 a.m. onward

Featured Groups -- 7:30 a.m. onward

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 11

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) -- 8:15 a.m. onward

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. onward

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 12

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+