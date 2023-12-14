Tiger Woods is back on the golf course for the second time in three weeks. After a successful return at the Hero World Challenge, Woods steps foot into the competitive setting once again with his son, Charlie, by his side. The two will team up at the 2023 PNC Championship for the fourth straight year, eyeing their first title at the 36-hole scramble tournament. The Woods are joined in the field by Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, as well as defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh. Former champions John Daly and John Daly II will also be returning to the field this year.

LPGA superstar and former world No. 1 Nelly Korda will compete with her father for the third straight year. Fresh off a nice run at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Korda tees it up in the team setting for the second consecutive week. Major champions Stewart Cink and Padraig Harrington pose as threats to take home the trophy, while hall of famers such as Annika Sorenstam, Nick Faldo, Lee Trevino and Bernhard Langer will also be competing alongside their respective family members.

These players will relish competing in the PNC Championship despite the laidback nature of the event. While filled with laughs and good times, the event marks one of the last times to watch some of the best players in the world -- past, present and possibly future -- hone in on their craft before the calendar flips to the new year.

Event information

Event: PNC Championship | Dates: Dec. 16-17

Location: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club -- Orlando, Florida

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,106 | Purse: $1.09 million

Format: Two-person scramble

What is this event?

Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, this tournament has since rebranded to the PNC Championship. Having been played for nearly three decades, it has often been a way for major championship and Players Championship winners to team up with a family member of his choosing.

Only recently expanding on the field criteria, it has been a solid modification as Sorenstam and Korda have since joined in on the fun. With the influx of young talent like Daly II, who plays on the Arkansas men's golf team, and Charlie Woods, who impresses in each appearance, the quality of golf, laughs and overall competition has ramped up.

What is the format?

Only 36 holes will be played as teams join forces in the scramble format. Like the format played in charity tournaments, each member of the team will tee off -- from varying tees based on age -- and select the best drive. This process is repeated with every shot until the ball is holed. Team Singh won last year's tournament at 26 under.

Has Tiger won this tournament before?

In three attempts, Team Woods has struck out but finished inside the top half of the field in each outing. In 2021, Tiger and Charlie nearly ran down Team Daly on Sunday while rattling off 11 straight birdies at one point. Charlie was the driving force on the team last year, but Tiger looked healthy in the Bahamas and should be able to provide more this time around.

Who is in the field?

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Stewart Cink and Regan Cink

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Nick Price and Greg Price

Mark O'Meara and Shaun O'Meara

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

David Duval and Brady Duval

John Daly and John Daly II

What should we expect from Tiger?

It is assumed Woods will begin his 2024 PGA Tour season at the Genesis Invitational, meaning this will be the last time we see the cat until February. He looked strong in his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge, signing for 19 birdies on the week, but there were also clear signs of rust. Woods drove the ball brilliantly and flashed form on the greens. If his iron play and short game behave and look more like what we are used to from the 15-time major champion, then he and and Charlie should have a real chance to win.

Picks and prediction

Team Woods is the slight favorite at 11/4 with Team Thomas (7/2), Team Daly (5-1), Team Kuchar (13/2) and Team Cink (7-1) not too far behind. It would be surprising if one of these five teams do not win; they possess the best professional player in Justin Thomas and some of the best family members like Charlie Woods and John Daly II among them. I lean towards Team Woods given the likelihood Tiger contributes more this year, but Team Cink may be worth a look. Stewart finished the 2023 PGA Tour season in solid form and his son, Reagan, is known to be a great player as well.