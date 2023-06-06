Rory McIlroy will likely be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy is the back-to-back champion of this event, and he's coming off a T-7 finish at the Memorial Tournament. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, which gets underway from Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Thursday, June 8. With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the RBC Canadian Open 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $8,300 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the RBC Canadian Open 2023 is Matthew Fitzpatrick at $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Fitzpatrick certainly has the game to return value at Oakdale this week. The 28-year-old should enter the RBC Canadian Open full of confidence after securing a top-10 finish at last week's Memorial Tournament. The Englishman also recorded a victory at the RBC Heritage in April, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy.

Fitzpatrick is currently ranked inside the top 25 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (1.114), strokes gained: around-the-green (0.340) and putts per round (28.21). He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Hatton enters this week's event as one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, finishing T-15 or better in each of his last four starts.

Hatton has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness on the greens. In fact, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in strokes gained: putting (0.597), 11th in putting average (1.717) and 19th in one-putt percentage (43.33%). He also ranks third in strokes gained: total (2.033) and 10th in scoring average (69.60). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 RBC Canadian Open DFS lineups

