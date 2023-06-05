Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners will be among the golfers drawing a lot of attention this week at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. Many of the world's top golfers will take the week off to get ready for the U.S. Open, but McIlroy is going for a hat trick at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. He has won the past two editions, on different courses, and will be a popular, but expensive, option for 2023 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks. Conners leads a strong Canadian contingent but comes off a missed cut at the Memorial. A native Canadian hasn't won the nation's open since 1914. Matt Fitzpatrick, preparing to defend his U.S. Open title next week, and players like Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns and Cameron Young could also be top options for your RBC Canadian Open 2023 fantasy golf lineups.

McIlroy is the 9-2 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, but no golfer has won a tournament three straight times since 2011. Will Fitzpatrick (14-1) be looking ahead, or would the reigning RBC Heritage winner be a strong foundation for your 2023 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks? Which other golfers should you be targeting this week for your RBC Canadian Open 2023 fantasy golf lineups? Before locking in any 2023 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you check out the RBC Canadian fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

At last week's Memorial Tournament, more than half of Holliman's picks finished in the top 20, and so did 65-1 longshot Adam Scott. At the Charles Schwab, six of his top 10 picks finished 16th or better. The expert was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high." He certainly proved that when he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman has been on a serious roll: He was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Jon Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scottie Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Holliman says Hatton's "second tour victory could be on tap here," and the expert is firmly backing the Englishman this week at Oakdale. Hatton's tie for 12th last week was his fifth straight top-20 finish. His strength off the tee and on the greens is "a great combination here," Holliman says. The 31-year-old ranks 12th on tour in total driving and 11th in strokes gained putting. His scoring average of 69.52 is fourth-best, and he's one of the best when he misses the green. Hatton makes par or better 65% of the time when he fails to hit the green in regulation.

On the other hand, the expert is fading Cameron Young, who is a co-third favorite at 14-1 but barely cracks the expert's top 10. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year's best finish in his past four outings is a tie for 51st. Young missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament, and he has struggled around and on the green. The 25-year-old ranks 178th in scrambling, 141st in strokes gained: around the green and 184th strokes gained: putting. Young's strength is off tee (18th in total driving), but the short game is likely to be the determining factor at Oakdale. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

