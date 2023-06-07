One last tune up for the U.S. Open takes place this week at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. The third-oldest running tournament on the PGA Tour schedule behind just the U.S. Open and The Open, the Canadian Open will feature a stout field as players look to find their footing ahead of the third major championship of the season.

The field is headlined by world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who looks to pull off a rare three-peat. A seven-stroke winner at the 2019 Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, the Northern Irishman successfully defended his title three years later (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) at St. George's Golf & Country Club. If he is to win this week, McIlroy will have claimed three Canadian Open titles on three different golf courses spanning five years.

Looking to get in McIlroy's way is reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Set to defend his title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, the Englishman has his sights on claiming his second victory of the season -- as does his fellow countryman Justin Rose. The English contingent is rounded out by Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom appear keen on breaking a winless drought on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Young hopes to find some form following a pair of missed cuts, as does Sam Burns. Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala are eager at the prospect of raising the trophy, while Canadians Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin and many more look to put together a memorable performance in front of their very own.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2 - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio