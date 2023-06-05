The Canadian-born golfers in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field will be trying to win the event for the first time since Karl Keffer in 1914. For the first time in PGA Tour history, three Canadians come into the week with a win already this season. Corey Conners, Adam Svensson and Mackenzie Hughes headline the large contingent of Canadians trying to win their home tournament. However, Rory McIlroy is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Tyrrell Hatton (12-1) and Sam Burns (14-1) are two of the other top RBC Canadian Open 2023 contenders.

Conners (20-1), Svensson (55-1) and Hughes (75-1) are all longshots in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field. Should you back any of them with your RBC Canadian Open bets? Before locking in your 2023 RBC Canadian Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2023: Sam Burns, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the favorites at 14-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Burns has struggled with consistency at times this season, missing the cut in four tournaments. He missed the cut in back-to-back tournaments last month at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship before finishing T-6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Burns ranks outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green (-0.312) and is outside the top 100 in driving accuracy (57.62%). His inconsistency in those areas have led to his four missed cuts and limited him to one victory this season. The model has him finishing outside the top five this weekend, making him a golfer to avoid with 2023 RBC Canadian Open bets.

Another surprise, Corey Conners, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone who is looking for a big payday. Conners is the top golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings and the Official World Golf Ranking amongst Canadians.

He shot a final-round 8-under par to earn the Rivermead Cup as low Canadian at this tournament last year, finishing in sixth place. Conners already has one win under his belt this season, taking home the title at the Valero Texas Open in April. He has added a pair of top-15 finishes since then, making him a strong betting option as a longshot at his home tournament. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 RBC Canadian Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with RBC Canadian Open 2023 odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's RBC Canadian Open picks here.

So, who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed nine golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

See the full RBC Canadian Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1