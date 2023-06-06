The PGA Tour heads north of the border this week for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and Rory McIlroy will aim for a third straight tournament title. This year's edition of the RBC Canadian Open tees off Thursday at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, and McIlroy is one of 10 golfers ranked in the world's top 30 set to compete. He won on two different courses, in 2019 and 2022 (the two in between were canceled), and Oakdale is hosting Canada's national open for the first time. More than 20 Canadians, led by 2022-23 tour winners Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson, will try to snap a 70-year drought since a countryman won the event. McIlroy is part of a strong European contingent that also features Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, among many others.

McIlroy is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2023 RBC Canadian Open golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Hatton (12-1), Fitzpatrick (14-1), Sam Burns (14-1) and Cameron Young (14-1). Rose (18-1) and Conners (20-1) also are among the favorites, while Svensson is priced at 55-1 and Hughes is 75-1 in the RBC Canadian Open 2023 field.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open expert picks

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading McIlroy, saying "he's not in peak form." The expert says the 34-year-old's wedge game has been an area that has held him back. And with that skill expected to be a key to success this week, Nejad doesn't like McIlroy at this price. The Northern Irishman shared the lead entering Sunday at Muirfield last week, but he went 3 over in the final round and wound up tied for seventh. One meltdown per tournament has been a pattern with McIlroy, so while he might post another strong finish, Nejad isn't backing him to win.

On the other hand, Nejad says Hatton "has the complete game to contend here," and he expects the weaker field to help the Englishman. Hatton has one career PGA Tour victory, but he has six overseas, so he can close out tournaments. The 31-year-old has five straight top-20 finishes, and he doesn't have a clear weakness. Hatton ranks 59th in strokes gained around the green and is in the top 20 in every other strokes gained metric. "I truly think (he) is due for a win," Nejad says. Hatton ranks fourth on tour in scoring average at 69.52, best in this field. See who to back here.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, field, contenders

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1