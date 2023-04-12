Another PGA Tour designated event could mean another prominent winner this week at the 2023 RBC Heritage, which tees off Thursday in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have each won two designated events so far, with Sam Burns and Kurt Kitayama taking the others. All four are currently in the top 20 in the world golf rankings, and Kitayama is the only one outside the top 10. They are among the elite golfers who make up a loaded RBC Heritage 2023 field that will take on a tough Harbour Town Golf Links. The strength of the field also will force tough choices for players setting 2023 RBC Heritage fantasy golf lineups.

Rahm is the newly-minted Masters champion and world No. 1, but Scheffler is the slight 8-1 favorite, with Rahm at 17-2, in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 RBC Heritage odds. Burns is a 40-1 longshot, while Kitayama is priced at a whopping 110-1. So, should players making 2023 RBC Heritage fantasy picks be backing the favorites in this week's designated event? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 RBC Heritage picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed last week's Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 RBC Heritage fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman loves this week is Patrick Cantlay (14-1), as the expert knows the world's fourth-ranked golfer is due for another victory. The 2021 FedEx Cup champion has six PGA Tour victories over the past two seasons but is seeking his first of this campaign. He does have four top-10's, three in his past five events. He tied for 14th at the Masters and now arrives at a course where he has a strong history. Cantlay lost to Jordan Spieth in a playoff last season after both finished 13-under par. He has three other top-10 finishes in five outings at Harbour Town.

Shockingly, Holliman is fading Rahm after his emphatic victory at Augusta. The expert knows playing in a major is difficult, winning one even more so, which is why top golfers often skipped the RBC Heritage in years past. Rahm has played it once, and he tied for 33rd in that 2020 outing. There's no doubt the world's best player has all the tools to dominate at Harbour Town, but Holliman isn't expecting a lot from the Spaniard this week. "Easing off the gas after an emotionally draining week is only natural," Holliman says, and the expert ranks Rahm well outside his top five. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 RBC Heritage golf rankings

