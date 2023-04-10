Many of the PGA Tour's top players could be at a disadvantage this week at the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Most of the elite golfers typically skipped the post-Masters tournament, but now the RBC Heritage is a designated event, so the big money has brought out the big guns. That means new world No. 1 and Masters champ Jon Rahm will be teeing up Thursday, along with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Jordan Spieth defeated Cantlay in a playoff last year, and both are in the RBC Heritage 2023 field. Both also have strong track records on the tough course in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Rahm is playing the RBC Heritage for the second time, while Scheffler is making his debut. Scheffler is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2023 RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Rahm right behind at 17-2. Are the top two players in the world the ones you want to target for your 2023 RBC Heritage fantasy picks? Or does the superior experience mean Cantlay (14-1) or Spieth (18-1) would put you in a better position to win? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 RBC Heritage picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed last week's Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman is backing in Hilton Head is Cantlay, who is quietly sitting fourth in the world rankings. He has six tour victories over the past two seasons and is likely to get another one soon. The 31-year-old had a rough Sunday in Augusta, following a third-round 68 with a 75, but he still tied for 14th. Cantlay has finished in the top five three times since mid-February, and now he heads to a course where has finished in the top 10 four times in five tries. Three of those were in the top three. He ranks second in total driving and fourth in greens in regulation.

On the other hand, the expert has been burned by fading Rahm before but thinks this is the perfect time to do it again. Easing up a little after the exhilaration (and hard work) of winning his second major "is only natural," the expert says. Rahm has been the best on tour all season and rallied from four strokes down Sunday to win the Masters by four. Still, he struggled at Match Play and tied for 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so he isn't invincible. The 28-year-old tied for 33rd in his only previous Harbour Town appearance. Holliman doesn't even rank Rahm in his top five. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

