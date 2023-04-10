After another memorable Masters, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. for the 2023 RBC Heritage. The RBC Heritage field is headlined by Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Jon Rahm. Scheffler is the 8-1 favorite, while Rahm is listed at 17-2 in the latest RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the RBC Heritage field include Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1). As one of the PGA Tour's elevated events, the RBC Heritage purse is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

One of McClure's favorite one and done picks this week for the RBC Heritage is 26-year-old Collin Morikawa. The five-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 18-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has tremendous upside this week against an elite field at Harbour Town. Morikawa, the No. 11 player in the world, is coming off a top-10 finish at the Masters and has three top-6 finishes in eight starts in 2023

The two-time major champion is elite in several metrics. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.095), fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.725), ninth in total strokes gained (1.622), and 22nd in strokes gained off the tee (0.462). With the massive amount of talent in the RBC Heritage field, it's very possible that Morikawa will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

