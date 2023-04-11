Another jacket will be up for grabs this week as the PGA Tour schedule moves along to the 2023 RBC Heritage. While it may not be of the green variety, the tartan jacket at Harbour Town Golf Links has engulfed many of the game's best throughout this tournament's rich history. Receiving designated status in 2023, the RBC Heritage will feature many of the same players that competed at Augusta National Golf Club last week in the Masters.

While Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy headline those stars not making the trip to Hilton Head, all eyes will be on Masters champion — and world No. 1 — Jon Rahm as he looks to continue his dominance. Already four times a winner in 2023, the Spaniard will go for his fifth trophy before the calendar flips to the fifth month of the year.

Rahm will competing in the RBC Heritage field for just the second time with his lone appearance coming in the summer of 2020 when this event was moved to June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will join him in making a rare showing on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and defending champion Jordan Spieth are among those who are consistent fixtures at Harbour Town. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry and Cameron Young round out those big names still in search of their first victories of the year.

Event information

Event: 2023 RBC Heritage | Dates: Apr. 13-16

Location: Harbour Town Golf Links — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,191 | Purse: $20,000,000

2023 RBC Heritage field, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (8-1)

Jon Rahm (9-1): What will the Masters champion do for an encore? Perhaps the only thing going against him is the ability to get back up for a tournament following such a massive effort at Augusta National. Rahm could roll out of bed and top 10 at this event, but we have seen time and time again the inability of major champions to play well the week after their major triumphs. Rahm has proven to be different, and may very well go back-to-back, but it is difficult to tell from the outside looking in.

Patrick Cantlay (10-1): A slow death in the final round of the Masters may have Cantlay feeling uneasy. He returns to a very comfortable golf course as the 31-year-old embarks on his sixth appearance at Harbour Town. With four top-10 finishes — three of which were podium finishes — under his belt, Cantlay should be a heavy factor in this tournament. He was one bad break away from winning this tournament before falling in a playoff to Spieth.

A slow death in the final round of the Masters may have Cantlay feeling uneasy. He returns to a very comfortable golf course as the 31-year-old embarks on his sixth appearance at Harbour Town. With four top-10 finishes — three of which were podium finishes — under his belt, Cantlay should be a heavy factor in this tournament. He was one bad break away from winning this tournament before falling in a playoff to Spieth. Collin Morikawa (18-1)

Jordan Spieth (20-1): The defending champion has confessed he is running on fumes. Spieth's run at the Masters marked his 10th tournament of the season and resulted in his fourth top-six finish since the WM Phoenix Open. He came into this tournament a season ago off his missed cut at the Masters, rediscovered his form and nearly putted his way out of the winner's circle. Spieth is a much more complete player at this stage, but the energy levels are concerning.

Cameron Young (22-1): This feels like it could be the spot for Young's breakthrough victory. Coming off a runner-up at the WGC-Match Play and a top-10 finish at the Masters, Young returns to the site of one of his close calls in his rookie campaign. He does not return alone as he has new bagman, Paul Tesori, alongside him. You'll recall Tesori was with Webb Simpson when he won this tournament in 2020.

This feels like it could be the spot for Young's breakthrough victory. Coming off a runner-up at the WGC-Match Play and a top-10 finish at the Masters, Young returns to the site of one of his close calls in his rookie campaign. He does not return alone as he has new bagman, Paul Tesori, alongside him. You'll recall Tesori was with Webb Simpson when he won this tournament in 2020. Sungjae Im (22-1)

Viktor Hovland (25-1)

Xander Schauffele (25-1)

Tony Finau (25-1): Finau has been the model of consistency in 2023, he just hasn't been consistently great. His T26 at the Masters narrowly put an end to nine straight top 25 finishes. During this stretch, the iron play has been red hot with his putting experiencing valleys and peaks. If it peaks this week, Finau could easily grab his first win of 2023, although he is without a top-30 finish at Harbour Town in three prior trips.

Finau has been the model of consistency in 2023, he just hasn't been consistently great. His T26 at the Masters narrowly put an end to nine straight top 25 finishes. During this stretch, the iron play has been red hot with his putting experiencing valleys and peaks. If it peaks this week, Finau could easily grab his first win of 2023, although he is without a top-30 finish at Harbour Town in three prior trips. Justin Thomas (25-1)

Shane Lowry (28-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (28-1)

2023 RBC Heritage expert picks



Justin Thomas Winner (25-1): Thomas is down to world No. 12 and has been removed from the top 10 in the OWGR for the first time since 2017. The iron play has not been stellar and the missed cut at the Masters does not exude confidence. However, the pieces of the puzzle are there and the artistic touch required for Harbour Town may allow him to put them together. Thomas ranks inside the top 20 in this field in strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained approach and strokes gained around the green over the last three months. If he putts, he wins.

Shane Lowry Contender (28-1): He would be the first person to tell you that he probably should have won this tournament in 2022. Putting together a dreadful final round that included a topped 3-wood and chipping a ball into the water late, Lowry ultimately fell into a share of third. He arrives in similar form this time around after ranking seventh in strokes gained tee to green, third in strokes gained off the tee and ninth in strokes gained around the green at Augusta National. In five prior trips to Harbour Town, he has three top-10 finishes including a pair of podium finishes.

Tyrrell Hatton Sleeper (40-1): Oh, how quickly we forget Hatton raced to the finish line on another Pete Dye design at the Players Championship to claim runner-up honors. A few poor starts later and many are writing off his chances, but Harbour Town should be a perfect bounce-back spot for the Englishman. He nearly entered the winner's circle here in 2020 and comes into this week 12th in the field over the last three months in strokes gained tee to green. Having historically had his way with this putting surfaces, the fiery Hatton should be a contender.

