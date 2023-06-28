Some of the biggest names in golf are in the mix at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. The action begins on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club and, even with a somewhat weakened field compared to the last two weeks, the stars are out in full. 2022 winner Tony Finau headlines the action, with Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa also in the mix alongside talented and up-and-coming young players. Which players could be at the center of your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf lineups?

Finau (12-1) is the favorite in the latest 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, followed by Morikawa (14-1), Fowler (14-1), and Thomas (14-1). The top players have proven track records, but can a young player like Tom Kim (22-1) earn a spot among your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf picks? Before you consider your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you need to see the Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a serious roll all season. At the U.S. Open, 14 of the expert's picks -- and two of his longshots -- posted top-20 finishes, including the winner. Wyndham Clark (70-1) was the longest shot among Holliman's main selections before his emotional victory, and longshot Min Woo Lee (150-1) tied for fifth.

The expert also was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high" before he got his fifth major victory. Holliman was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Jon Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scottie Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks

Holliman is going against the grain and fading Tony Finau this week. Finau is the betting favorite at 12-1, and he showed what he's capable of in last year's runaway win at this event in which Finau set the 72-hole tournament record. However, that sets expectations too high for Finau in Holliman's mind, especially with his recent results. Finau has finished outside the top 30 in four straight tournaments, and his putter has let him down in recent days. In fact, Finau is outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting this season, and that is enough to put him on the fade list.

On the other hand, Holliman loves Rickie Fowler this week. Holliman believes "this could be the place for him to finally break through," and Fowler's recent play backs up that optimism. He has four consecutive top-15 finishes, including a top-five finish at the U.S. Open. He held the lead at that major championship after 54 holes, and Fowler's positive run goes beyond that short sample. He has made 17 of 19 cuts on the PGA Tour this season, and Fowler has seven top-15 finishes in his last eight events. Fowler's upside is tied to his ability to make small numbers, making a birdie or better on 24.51% of holes this season, and Fowler is also in the top 10 of the PGA Tour in stroke gained on approach (0.725) this season. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

