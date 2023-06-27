The PGA Tour has been in the limelight with a tremendous run of tournaments in recent weeks. This time, the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic presents a somewhat reduced field at Detroit Golf Club. With that said, there are plenty of big names in the mix, headlined by Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and 2022 champion Tony Finau. Which players could be the centerpieces of your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf lineups?

Finau (12-1) is the favorite in the latest 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, followed by Thomas (14-1), Morikawa (14-1), and Rickie Fowler (14-1). The top players have proven track records, but does a young player like Tom Kim (22-1) deserve a spot among your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic fantasy golf picks?

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a serious roll all season. At the U.S. Open, 14 of the expert's picks -- and two of his longshots -- posted top-20 finishes, including the winner. Wyndham Clark (70-1) was the longest shot among Holliman's main selections before his emotional victory, and longshot Min Woo Lee (150-1) tied for fifth.

The expert also was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high" before he got his fifth major victory. Holliman was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Jon Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scottie Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman loves this week is Rickie Fowler. Fowler has been playing impressive golf in recent days, including a trio of top-10 finishes and a T-13 finish across his last four starts. Fowler has also finished in the top 15 in seven of his last eight events and has missed only two cuts on the PGA Tour this season. Holliman notes that "this could be the place for him to finally break through," and the highs have been quite high for Fowler in recent days. He had a share of the lead in the U.S. Open at the end of three rounds, and Fowler is looking for his first win since 2019.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Tony Finau, leaving the betting favorite out of his top five entirely. Finau was the 2022 winner of this tournament, setting the 72-hole tournament record in the process, but he has never successfully defended a title on tour. Finau also ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: putting this season. With struggles in recent days and his status as the betting favorite, Holliman says Finau "could catch fire again, but I'm not banking on it." See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

