The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is beginning to take shape, and both the fans at Detroit Golf Club as well as the event's sponsor should be very pleased about the shape it is currently taking. The lead is shared at 13 under between a pair of Taylors (Moore and Pendrith), but just beyond them sit some of the biggest names not only in the field this week but the sport altogether.

Rickie Fowler (-12) and Collin Morikawa (-11) are both well within striking distance of the lead and both will attempt to shed droughts of varying length this weekend in Detroit. It's been since the 2019 Phoenix Open for Fowler and since the 2021 Open for Morikawa (though has has been victorious on the DP World Tour) -- both timeframes much longer than either player envisioned at the time of their last win.

Either drought could be broken this weekend, of course, but it will take a terrific closing kick to hold off the other as well as a certain upstart Swede that we will get to shortly. Let's take a look at things after Round 2 and dive into what to expect from the next 36 at Detroit Golf Club.

The leaders

1. Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Moore (-13)

From the "there are so many ways to do this" files comes a pair of 13-under scores from Pendrith and Moore. The former is ball-striking the field into submission and walking in the footsteps of his former Presidents Cup teammate, Cam Davis, who won this tournament two years ago by torching Detroit Golf Club from tee to green. Pendrith, who was a distant runner up to Tony Finau this time last year, ranks fourth in the field from tee to green through two rounds and has the firepower -- despite no top 10s since February -- to keep this up over the weekend.

Moore, on the other hand, is out there waiting to get run down. He ranks No. 110 in the field in approach play but is still somehow leading the golf tournament. That doesn't bode well when Fowler and Morikawa are on your heels and both are striking it among the five best players in this tournament so far.

Other contenders

T3. Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg (-12)

T5. Adam Schenk, Justin Lower, Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Peter Kuest (-11)

Fowler's run of good play continues. Over the last three weeks, he has now shot 65 (his score from Friday) or better four different times across three different events, one of which was the U.S. Open. And while his numbers would suggest that the player he once was has returned (and perhaps even then some), he knows that some fans will not accept that reality until he holds a trophy. But he also knows that to hold a trophy you have to stay committed to what you're doing well, to your process.

"The biggest thing, we can't try and press too hard," said Fowler. "I definitely know we can win. How I've played is some of the best if not the best I've felt about my game and on the course really ever.

"We've won a few times, I know we're capable of doing that. Like I said, just can't press on that too much, just continue to execute and play some solid golf."

As for what he wants to do differently this weekend compared to the last four outings (where he's finished in the top 15 in each one)?

"Last week I was a little too far back," he said. "U.S. Open, didn't play very well on Sunday. Yeah, you can look back and there's a reasoning on just about any of them. Continuing to put ourselves in good positions and playing some good golf, we'll just keep knocking at the door."

Interestingly, he also added that bogeys have become easier to accept because he has so much confidence in ripping off a run of birdies (with an occasional eagle mixed in) right now. That's a fun place to reside, and it foreshadows what I think is going to be an awesome weekend for Fowler.

Aberg's Ryder Cup quest

My friend Tron Carter of No Laying Up has been pumping Aberg's tires for what is going on years now, and I regret to report (for multiple reasons) that he may have been correct. Aberg has been solid in his first two professional starts with top 25s at the Canadian Open and Travelers Championship, and he's been a downright menace this week at Detroit Golf Club. His current driving ranks:

Distance: 3rd

Accuracy: 2nd

Strokes gained: 1st

That's going to be a problem, and we are only a few rounds now away from having a real "Wait, Ludvig Aberg is going to be on the European Ryder Cup team, isn't he?" conversation. The former Texas Tech Red Raider backed up his 65 on Thursday with a 67 on Friday and sits T2 alongside Fowler, against whom he might be playing in Rome here in three months. Don't call it a coming out party -- Aberg is ranked in the top 75 on Data Golf -- but do pay attention to what you get this weekend at Detroit Golf Club as the 23-year-old plays not only toward his first PGA Tour title, but also toward what could be an important spot on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic updated odds and picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler: 18/5

Taylor Moore: 6-1

Collin Morikawa: 7-1

Taylor Pendrith: 15/2

Ludvig Aberg: 15/2

Aaron Rai: 16-1

Adam Schenk: 16-1

While I think Fowler is going to win, give me Aberg's number right here and let's have a little fun this weekend. Pendrith is also interesting at 15/2 and a far more stable bet than Moore at 6-1.

