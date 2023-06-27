It's getting down to crunch time, and the PGA Tour players battling for playoff spots have a real chance to make moves this week at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament tees off Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, and Tony Finau returns as defending champion. With six events left in the regular season (including this week), racking up FedEx Cup points will be critical. Many of the PGA Tour's top golfers are taking some time off, but Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa will join Finau in the Motor City. Homa is the only top-10 player in the field, but players like Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im and Travelers champion Keegan Bradley are also set to take on a Donald Ross course that yields low scores.

Finau is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Fowler (14-1), Thomas (14-1) and Morikawa (14-1). Max Homa (18-1), Tom Kim (22-1), Im (22-1) and Bradley (28-1) also are among the favorites in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field. Before locking in any 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks

One surprise: The expert is fading Homa, even though he is one of the few players in this field with multiple victories this season. He has six in his career, including two this season and two in 2021-22. But his last victory was in January, and he comes in off consecutive missed cuts. In his seven stroke-play events since his Farmers victory, he has four missed cuts, two top-10's and a T-43. "His play has been poor over the last couple of months," Nejad says, "and I don't expect him to fully turn it around in Detroit." Homa's best finish here in three tries is T-24.

On the other hand, Nejad loves what he has seen from Fowler and says "it's just a matter of time before he closes the deal and wins a tournament." The fan favorite tied for 13th at the Travelers, a week after contending for a U.S. Open title. Fowler has finished in the top 15 in eight of his past nine stroke-play tournaments and has seven top-10 finishes this season. He has five PGA Tour victories, the most recent in 2019, but he is in top form. The 34-year-old ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach and 10th in strokes gained total. See who to pick at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced well above 60-1. This golfer has been striking the ball well and just needs to have a decent putting week to pull off a shocking victory. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and which golfer in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 field could bring a huge payday of well over 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field, contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Tony Finau +1200

Rickie Fowler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Max Homa +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Tom Kim +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Keegan Bradley +2800

Cam Davis +3500

Harris English +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Taylor Moore +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Ludvig Aberg +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Justin Suh +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7000

Brendon Todd +7000

Brandon Wu +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Adam Hadwin +7000

Aaron Rai +7500

Nate Lashley +7500

J.J. Spaun +7500

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Gordon Sargent +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Austin Eckroat +6500

Alex Noren +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Ryan Palmer +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Will Gordon +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Webb Simpson +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Nick Hardy +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Hayden Buckley +11000

Harry Hall +11000

Chez Reavie +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Vincent Norrman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000