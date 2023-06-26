Tony Finau will try to successfully defend a PGA Tour title for the first time when he heads to Detroit for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning on Thursday. He won back-to-back tournaments at the 3M Open and this event last year, and he has already posted two victories this season. Finau is the 12-1 favorite in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, sitting ahead of Rickie Fowler (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). Should you be targeting any of the big names atop the PGA Tour odds board?
Thomas is seeking his first top-10 finish since March, while Keegan Bradley (28-1) will try to build on his win at the Travelers Championship. Some of the other 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic contenders include Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Max Homa (18-1). Before locking in your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Finau, the defending champion and favorite, fails to defend his title and doesn't even crack the top three. He has yet to successfully defend a title on the PGA Tour, so that will be a mental hurdle that he has to overcome this week. Finau has already won two tournaments this season, but he has not posted a top-20 finish since his win at the Mexico Open in April.
He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge while finishing outside the top 30 at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship. The 33-year-old is facing a strong field that includes multiple red-hot golfers, including Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley. Finau's current form and elite competition makes him a golfer to avoid this week, especially since he is dealing with the pressure of defending his title.
Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 22-1 longshot makes a strong run at the title. He has yet to break through with a win this season, but he has been knocking on the door with seven top-10 finishes. Im posted a top-30 finish at the Travelers Championship last week, getting back on track after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.
He finished tied for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open in back-to-back events earlier this season, so he has a history of stringing strong results together. The 25-year-old ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in sand save percentage and is inside the top 20 in total strokes gained. Many of the golfers ahead of him in total strokes gained will not be playing this week, making it the perfect time to back Im as a longshot. See who else to pick here.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field
