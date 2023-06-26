Tony Finau will try to successfully defend a PGA Tour title for the first time when he heads to Detroit for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning on Thursday. He won back-to-back tournaments at the 3M Open and this event last year, and he has already posted two victories this season. Finau is the 12-1 favorite in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, sitting ahead of Rickie Fowler (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). Should you be targeting any of the big names atop the PGA Tour odds board?

Thomas is seeking his first top-10 finish since March, while Keegan Bradley (28-1) will try to build on his win at the Travelers Championship. Some of the other 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic contenders include Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Max Homa (18-1). Before locking in your 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Finau, the defending champion and favorite, fails to defend his title and doesn't even crack the top three. He has yet to successfully defend a title on the PGA Tour, so that will be a mental hurdle that he has to overcome this week. Finau has already won two tournaments this season, but he has not posted a top-20 finish since his win at the Mexico Open in April.

He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge while finishing outside the top 30 at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship. The 33-year-old is facing a strong field that includes multiple red-hot golfers, including Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley. Finau's current form and elite competition makes him a golfer to avoid this week, especially since he is dealing with the pressure of defending his title.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 22-1 longshot makes a strong run at the title. He has yet to break through with a win this season, but he has been knocking on the door with seven top-10 finishes. Im posted a top-30 finish at the Travelers Championship last week, getting back on track after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

He finished tied for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open in back-to-back events earlier this season, so he has a history of stringing strong results together. The 25-year-old ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in sand save percentage and is inside the top 20 in total strokes gained. Many of the golfers ahead of him in total strokes gained will not be playing this week, making it the perfect time to back Im as a longshot. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's Rocket Mortgage Classic picks here.

So, who will win the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed nine golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field

See the full Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Tony Finau +1200

Rickie Fowler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Max Homa +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Tom Kim +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Keegan Bradley +2800

Cam Davis +3500

Harris English +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Taylor Moore +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Ludvig Aberg +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Justin Suh +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7000

Brendon Todd +7000

Brandon Wu +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Adam Hadwin +7000

Aaron Rai +7500

Nate Lashley +7500

J.J. Spaun +7500

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Gordon Sargent +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Austin Eckroat +6500

Alex Noren +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Ryan Palmer +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Will Gordon +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Webb Simpson +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Nick Hardy +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Hayden Buckley +11000

Harry Hall +11000

Chez Reavie +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Vincent Norrman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000