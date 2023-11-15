Playing privileges and PGA Tour cards are on the line this week as competitors travel to Sea Island, Georgia, for the 2023 RSM Classic. Taking to Sea Island Golf Club for the 13th straight season, the PGA Tour will up the ante as the last event of the FedEx Cup Fall marks the final chance for players to climb inside the Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup) or secure their PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.

Those inside the top 125 at the conclusion of the event will earn full-time status for 2024, meaning they will be exempt into full-field events and the Players Championship. Players just outside the number (from 126 to 150) will have to settle for conditional status. Those on the bubble include young players like Matti Schmid (No. 120) and Doug Ghim (No. 121), as well as veterans such as Ryan Moore (No. 128) and Ryan Palmer (No. 131).

The race for the Next 10 is equally as compelling with spots in the first two signature events -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational -- at stake. No. 59 J.J. Spaun and No. 60 Sam Ryder will hope to do enough to fend off the charges by players such as Mark Hubbard (No. 61), Stephan Jaeger (No. 62), Thomas Detry (No. 63) and last week's runner-up Alex Noren (No. 64).

Other notables in the field in search of either climbing inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by year's end to earn an invitation into the 2024 Masters or a victory include Cameron Young, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole and Ludvig Aberg.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio