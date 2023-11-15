The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule concludes this weekend with the 2023 RSM Classic, which gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 16. The RSM Classic 2023 takes place at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and it's one final chance for golfers to earn the benefits of winning a PGA Tour regular-season tournament, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an automatic invitation to compete in tournaments like the Players Championship and major events that invite tournament winners.

Ludvig Åberg has been the favorite for the majority of FedEx Cup Fall events and he'll be so again this week. The 24-year-old is going off at 12-1 according to the latest 2023 RSM Classic odds. He's followed by Cameron Young (16-1), Brian Harman (18-1), and Russell Henley (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 RSM Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 RSM Classic field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 RSM Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RSM Classic 2023: Harman, a major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Harman is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and he enters this week's event ranked 19th in one-putt percentage (42.51%) and 22nd in strokes gained: putting (0.446).

However, Harman has struggled mightily with his irons this season, which could cause trouble at Sea Island Resort. Harman enters the RSM Classic ranked 82nd in greens in regulation percentage (66.92%) and 107th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.030). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RSM Classic 2023 field.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Kuchar has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 45-year-old finished T-2 at the World Wide Technology Championship in his last start and he hopes to carry that momentum into this weekend.

Kuchar has nine PGA Tour wins but is seeking his first PGA Tour victory since the 2018-19 season. He is extremely familiar with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort with this being his 12th tournament at the course, and that should play to his advantage. Kuchar has played in the last four RSM Classic's with two finishes inside the top 40. At 35-1 odds, he's a longshot to consider when making 2023 RSM Classic bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 RSM Classic picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the RSM Classic 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 RSM Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 RSM Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including this year's Masters and Open Championship.

2023 RSM Classic odds, field

See the full RSM Classic 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Ludvig Åberg+1200

Cameron Young+1600

Brian Harman+1800

Russell Henley+2200

Corey Conners+2500

Justin Suh+3000

Alex Noren+3000

Si Woo Kim+3000

Matt Kuchar+3500

Denny McCarthy+3500

Eric Cole+3500

J.T. Poston+3500

Billy Horschel+4000

Adam Svensson+4000

Keith Mitchell+4500

Stephan Jaeger+4500

Brendon Todd+5000

Luke List+5000

J.J. Spaun+5000

Chris Kirk+5000

Thomas Detry+5000

Matti Schmid+5500

Akshay Bhatia+5500

Camilo Villegas+6000

Davis Thompson+6000

Chesson Hadley+6000

Alex Smalley+6000

K.H. Lee+6000

Nicholas Lindheim+6000

Harris English+6000

Adam Schenk+6500

Cameron Champ+7000

Ben Griffin+7500

Doug Ghim+7500

Taylor Pendrith+7500

Taylor Montgomery+8000

Adam Long+8000

Webb Simpson+9000

Carl Yuan+9000

Nick Hardy+9000

Callum Tarren+10000

Sam Ryder+10000

Mackenzie Hughes+10000

Mark Hubbard+10000

Austin Eckroat+11000

Brandon Wu+11000

Ben Kohles+11000

Nate Lashley+11000

Stewart Cink+11000

Scott Stallings+12000

Vince Whaley+12000

Chad Ramey+12000

Dylan Wu+12000

Ryan Palmer+12000

Padraig Harrington+12000

Peter Kuest+12000

Kevin Streelman+12000

Maverick McNealy+12000

Sam Stevens+12000

Lanto Griffin+12000

Will Gordon+15000

Hayden Buckley+15000

Troy Merritt+15000

MJ Daffue+15000

Matt NeSmith+15000

Ryan Moore+15000

Zach Johnson+15000

Grayson Murray+15000