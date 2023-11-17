Is now his time? Swedish superstar Ludvig Åberg heads into the weekend at the 2023 RSM Classic with the solo lead at 11 under with eyes on nabbing his first PGA Tour victory in the final event of the season. A birdie on his last hole pushed Åberg past a crowded bunch at 10 under as Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder and Eric Cole sit one adrift.

Both Åberg and Cole find themselves in a similar position through 36 holes as they aim to capture their first victories, first invitations to The Masters and battle for Rookie of the Year honors. All three could be decided over the next two days at Sea Island Golf Club.

Åberg has been as solid as ever across the first two rounds, posting nine birdies and an eagle against zero bogeys. He continues to be a force off the tee, leading the field in the category Friday, and the experience garnered over the last couple months will only make him more formidable as the tension intensifies.

"I feel like I've been striking the ball quite well, which obviously is nice in the wind, which is quite tricky to kind of maneuver," said Åberg. "I made a few par putts today, I made some 10-footer-ish for par on No. 1 and then it's nice to get those momentum putts and to keep the round going a little bit. But there's no guarantees, but if I keep doing what I'm doing today, I like my chances."

A collector of seven straight top 15s between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Åberg has put himself in position to win golf tournaments time and time again. While sometimes it has worked in his favor, like at the European Masters, there have been instances where it has not.

The 54-hole leader at the BMW PGA Championship, the 24-year-old squandered a two-stroke lead in the final round and gave way for Ryan Fox to claim the title. In his next start following a successful Ryder Cup debut, Åberg surged on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship only to fall in a five-man playoff to Luke List.

To call a 24-year-old with 10 PGA Tour starts under his belt experienced would usually be an oxymoron, but Åberg continues to defy conventional wisdom. Most players take years, work through steep learning curves and build up to their first PGA Tour victories. Not Åberg, though, and a win this weekend would just be another notch on his belt of a sensational opening act as a professional.

"I've been in the lead a few times, and every time you do it, it gets easier," said Åberg. "Kind of understand what's going on with your body and your emotions and your mind and try to keep that intact. That's all I can do. Looking forward to a nice couple of days."

Projected Next 10

Position Player Official FedEx Cup Rank Projected FedEx Cup Rank N/A Beau Hossler 51 51 T5 (-9) Matt Kuchar 52 52 T2 (-10) Sam Ryder 60 53 T9 (-8) Mackenzie Hughes 53 54 1 (-11) Ludvig Åberg 96 55 T9 (-8) Ben Griffin 54 56 T9 (-8) Taylor Montgomery 55 57 T42 (-5) Nick Hardy 56 58 T22 (-7) Luke List 58 59 T61 (-4) Alex Smalley 57 60

The big mover of the bunch is Åberg, but Ryder's prowess through two rounds should not go unnoticed. The bubble boy coming into the week as No. 60 in the FedEx Cup, Ryder is projected to move up seven spots should he maintain his position on the leaderboard. It is front of the mind for the 33-year-old.

"I'm kind of [on] the bubble for these swing spots to play into these signature events to start the year," said Ryder. "That's really what's propelled me through the fall. That's been my goal since I finished, because I made the playoffs, made it to Memphis, and fell a little short and didn't make it to the next, the BMW.

"My goal has been to try and have a good fall and play my way into the first couple signature events. There's 10 spots there, so it's kept me motivated and kept me driven throughout the fall. I feel like it's just going to be a really good way to start the year if you can get into a couple of those big events early."