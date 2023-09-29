While the golf world has to wait another six-plus months for its next major championship to be contested, the excitement for most important international event in the sport has reached a fever pitch with the 2023 Ryder Cup getting underway Friday at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Captains Luke Donald (Europe) and Zach Johnson (United States) have announced their teams for the opening session of foursomes, and Friday morning will kick start a three-day affair many expect to be the closest Ryder Cup in the last decade.

Who better to begin the competition than Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Pitted against each other in Sunday singles two years ago, Scheffler got the better of Rahm in his rookie appearance. Rahm has revenge on his mind with the fiery Tyrrell Hatton by his side as he aims to take down the world No. 1 and Sam Burns. This match will begin at 1:35 a.m. ET in what will be an early morning for those who wish to watch on the East Coast of the United States.

The Champion Golfer of the Year will strike his first competitive shot on European soil since his last at Royal Liverpool. Brian Harman is paired with fellow rookie Max Homa; the two Americans will face the daunting challenge of besting Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg and FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

Rickie Fowler makes his return to the Ryder Cup with Collin Morikawa against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. This match will set the scene for the presumed match of the morning between four of the best players in the competition. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele take their 5-0-0 foursomes record into a battle against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The Americans got the better of McIlroy in Wisconsion, but plenty has changed in two years, and McIlroy will certainly want to make amends teeing off at 2:20 a.m. ET.

This one is going to be a barn-burner from start to finish. All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup live stream

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m. [Tee times]

Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to noon on USA Network

Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com