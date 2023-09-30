While the golf world has to wait another six-plus months for its next major championship to be contested, the excitement for most important international event in the sport reached a fever pitch as the 2023 Ryder Cup got underway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Europe shot out to a massive 6.5 to 1.5 lead, which put the United States' collective back against the wall entering Day 2 of play Saturday.

Captains Luke Donald (Europe) and Zach Johnson (United States) have announced their teams for the third Ryder Cup session, which will be foursomes, as the second set of eight matches kick off Saturday morning. There are some heavy hitting pairs on the American side, including Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth plus Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka. It will be paramount for them to score the first points for the U.S. if the Americans are going to claw their way back into this event.

Then again, perhaps the Ryder Cup is already over as CBS Sports senior golf writer Kyle Porter suggested Friday afternoon.

For it seems as if the Americans are not only playing against arguably the three best players in the world -- and their associates -- but attempting to bend the arc of history itself. For while the European players are great -- and at times even greater than the sum of their collective parts -- the Americans have a much bigger problem. For whatever reason -- "I believe it's just in the ether," a peer said Friday -- European teams playing European Ryder Cups are borderline invincible.

It seemed like the 2023 Ryder Cup was going to be a barn-burner from start to finish. Let's see if the Americans can make that the case Saturday. Go ahead and brush up on the Ryder Cup format along with the scoring and rules procedures, and take a gander at our 2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you don't miss a single shot all weekend.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup live stream

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 30

Session 3 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 4 (four-ball): 6:25 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network | 3 a.m. to noon on NBC

Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com