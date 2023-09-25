The 2023 Ryder Cup begins on Friday when Team USA faces Team Europe for the first time since 2021. The Americans are currently holding the Ryder Cup after winning 19-9 in the biennial event at Whistling Straits two years ago. Zach Johnson is the team captain for the United States, while Luke Donald is the European team captain. Which props should you be targeting with your 2023 Ryder Cup bets?

According to the latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds, the Americans are the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100). Team Europe is the +125 underdog, while a tie is 10-1. There are plenty of ways to bet on the Ryder Cup 2023

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. Since July, McDonald has gone 11-6-1 with his head-to-head picks, including an 8-1 record over the last three weeks of last season. He also nailed Russell Henley to be the first-round leader in the Wyndham Championship, at 40-1 odds.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup prop bets

McDonald's 2023 Ryder Cup best bets include backing Xander Schauffele to finish as the top points scorer at 15-1. Schauffele played in four matches at the Ryder Cup two years ago, winning three of them. The 29-year-old is the sixth-ranked golfer in the world and has seven PGA Tour victories in his career, with three of those wins coming last year.

Schauffele has been a consistent contender at major championships, finishing inside the top 20 at all four majors this year. He also won the Presidents Cup twice (2019, 2022) to go along with his win in the 2021 Ryder Cup, giving him experience in this type of event. Schauffele was the final automatic qualifier for the U.S. team, securing a top-six spot by just 29 points.

He drew Patrick Cantlay in foursomes this year, and McDonald expects them to roll in that format. This will give Schauffele momentum heading into the singles matches, where he can draw from prior success at the Ryder Cup and make a run at a perfect finish. See the rest of McDonald's best prop bets right here.

2023 Ryder Cup odds, teams

Odds to win:

Team USA -115

Team Europe +125

Tie 10-1

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe:

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka