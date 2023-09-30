The 2023 Ryder Cup -- as this event always does -- has come down to the Sunday singles, though Europe maintains a significant 10.5 to 5.5 advantage entering the final day of competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The Europeans will seek to fend off a newly inspired American side, which won Saturday four-ball 3 to 1 after failing to win more than one match in any prior session.

The homestanding Euros only need to win four of 12 points available in Sunday. To put it bluntly, Europe already has one hand on the cup.

Should the U.S. make a run and topple the hosts, it would be the largest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history. In 1999, the Americans came back from at 10 to 6 deficit at The Country Club, and the same was accomplished by the European team at Medinah in 2013.

Both sides understand the importance of getting off to a fast start, and they lead Singles with two of the best players in the world. Europe sends Jon Rahm, and the U.S. counters with the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The last two Masters champions both sat Saturday afternoon and will have plenty of energy in this rematch from the 2021 Ryder Cup where Scheffler claimed victory.

Another rematch from Whistling Straits follows immediately behind with FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland seeking revenge against Collin Morikawa, who claimed the deciding half point against Hovland to win the Ryder Cup in 2021.

There will be no Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Cantlay showdown much to the dismay of many. Cantlay will bat third against Justin Rose AS McIlroy hits fourth against Sam Burns. Brooks Koepka will hope to avenge his 9&7 drubbing to Hovland and Ludvig Aberg as the five-time major champion gets the young Swede in match No. 7.

2023 Ryder Cup singles matches, tee times

All times Eastern