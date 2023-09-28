The 2023 Ryder Cup is nearing its start, and just about 12 hours before play begins, the Day 1 pairings and tee times are officially (and finally) out. Most notable is that Zach Johnson mixed it up a bit for the United States team, while Luke Donald went with some heavyweight pairings on the European side.

The surprise of the opening foursomes session -- which starts at 1:35 a.m. ET on Friday -- is that the long-time pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will not be playing. The U.S. superteam of past Ryder Cups will sit early as their teammates attempt to secure some points at the onset of the 44th Ryder Cup.

On the European side, basically everyone notable is playing; Europe is throwing everything it has at the Americans in the opening session. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will lead things off with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood closing out the session. And somehow, in between those two groups, we also get a dream pairing of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg pairing that is legitimately frightening.

Here's a look at the foursomes matchups for the first session on Friday morning. Stay tuned for additional takeaways from each matchup.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup schedule

Day 1 -- Foursomes