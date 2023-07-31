Stewart Cink will serve as the fifth and final vice captain for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup this September at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Cink joins fellow vice captains Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples, all of whom have already been announced to their positions. Zach Johnson will serve as captain for the U.S. team.

"Stewart is someone I can trust will give me honest and constructive feedback as we head into the final stages of preparing for the Ryder Cup," said Johnson. "And as everyone saw at The Open Championship this year, he's still competing at a high level on the golf course. He will play a critical role in our success as we head to Italy."

This will be Cink's first stint in a leadership role. The 2009 Open Championship winner was a member of five U.S Ryder Cup teams from 2002-10 but raised the cup only once (2008 at Valhalla Golf Club). He compiled an individual record of 5-7-7 throughout Ryder Cup action.

"Competing in the Ryder Cup has been one of the highlights of my entire career and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the U.S. Team retain the Ryder Cup," said Cink. "I'm honored that Zach would entrust me to play a role in helping make that a reality in Italy."

Despite the U.S. winning two of the last three Ryder Cups, it's been three decades since the Americans have raised the cup on European soil. Johnson, Cink and Co. will aim to put this streak to bed as the U.S. side is currently the heavy favorite to retain the cup in the face of some likely turnover on the 12-man roster.