The United States' effort to end a three-decade drought in Europe met a nearly impenetrable wall on Day 1 as the Europeans took an historic 6.5 to 1.5 lead through two sessions at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Europe swept the morning foursomes session 4 to 0 and then erased three U.S. leads in afternoon four-ball, turning what might have been a 5 to 3 edge into the more commanding 5-point lead the Europeans achieved at day's end.

While the Americans have hoisted plenty of international trophies on their home soil, they have failed to win a Ryder Cup hosted in Europe since 1993. In order to do so while facing such a deficit, the U.S. will need to win 65% of the remaining matches to win outright or 62.5% to retain the trophy in a tie. Given the atmosphere, the play of Euro golfers like Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland and the Americans' seeming inability to make big shots on Friday, that is going to prove a difficult task.

There was a radical shift in the American roster this year given the play of certain golfers this season creating unexpected automatic qualifiers on the team. Ranking all 24 Ryder Cup golfers, CBS Sports senior writer Kyle Porter decided that Europe held a significant edge at the top with the three best players in the field: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. However, the European side also brought in the three lowest-ranked golfers in the field. In other words, the Americans entered deeper from top to bottom, even if the sides are equally untested with both teams bringing in four Ryder Cup rookies to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

No matter how it shakes out, this Ryder Cup should continue to be exciting over the final two days. Ryder Cup crowds are notoriously rowdy, and this group in Rome has been no different through two sessions of eight matches.

Here's a look at the complete Ryder Cup schedule of events along with viewing information so you can watch all the action from through the weekend.

Need a refresher? Our 2023 Ryder Cup format, rules and scoring breakdown has everything you need to know so you can follow along with this truly special sporting event.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 30

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network | 3 a.m. to noon on NBC

Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Singles: 5:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com