No one would have blamed Ludvig Aberg for withdrawing from the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship following Europe's victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup. His teammate, Nicolai Hojgaard, did right about as the home team was popping champagne on the 18th green at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The Swede honored his commitment, however, and is being rewarded halfway through the tournament in Jackson, Mississippi.

Hovering around the top 10 after rounds of 67-69 to stand at 8 under and four strokes off the pace, Aberg is in line to contend for his first PGA Tour victory this weekend. He has endured close calls before after strong starts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic, but those seem like ages ago for the 23-year-old.

"I knew beforehand, before we played in Rome, that I was committed to this event," Aberg said at the beginning of the week. "I wanted to honor my commitment and stay here and play. I know it's good for me. Almost a little selfishly I knew I wanted to play. For me to get all these experiences on different golf courses, different tournaments, play as much as I can, I'd like to still think I'm young and I can handle it, but obviously really happy to be here."

Those near misses came before Aberg experienced a European summer where he seemingly turned from boy to man. Finishing inside the top five of the Czech Masters and claiming the European Masters, Aberg earned a captain's pick from Luke Donald. He then went on to hold the 54-hole lead at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event, before faltering on the final day. Making his Ryder Cup debut in Rome, he put together a 2-point performance alongside Viktor Hovland.

All those experiences — like his this week in Jackson — will only serve Aberg well as, despite his recent surge towards superstardom, he finds himself on the outside looking in.

Ranked 136th in the FedEx Cup standings, Aberg has plenty on the line this FedEx Cup Fall. While he does hold full status through the 2024 season thanks to his come up on the PGA Tour U, Aberg is not yet qualified for many of the marquee events. The Players Championship will welcome the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. Aberg will need to climb inside that group before the end of the calendar year if he is to make his debut at TPC Sawgrass.

Not only is Sawgrass on the mind, but so is Augusta National. The world No. 80 has not yet earned an invitation into the 2024 Masters. Either a victory this fall or an ascension inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by the end of the year would fulfill the invitation criteria.

Perhaps that invitation will be secured on Sunday as Aberg's statistical profile through 36 holes suggests a breakthrough weekend. Ranking first in strokes gained tee to green and outside the top 100 in strokes gained putting, Aberg has been able to navigate the Country of Club of Jackson without any help from the flat stick. If the wand surfaces, Aberg's magical run will continue and he'll have a great chance to escape Mississippi with his first win in the states.