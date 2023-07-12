For the second straight season, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour present a co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The 2023 Scottish Open will hold an evenly split field between the two tours, and this tournament represents the final stop before the final major championship of the year -- the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be making the early trip over to Scotland. Amid a streak of 18 consecutive top-12 finishes -- which includes six straight top-five finishes -- dating back to the fall of 2022, Scheffler's streak will be tested on the links-style golf course. Having missed the cut in his debut appearance last year, the Texan will aim for a better result.

He is joined in the field by world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who has one eye on Royal Liverpool, the site of his Open title win in 2014. Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland also look to make their final preparations for The Open while defending champion Xander Schauffele searches for his first victory of the year.

Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth round out a total of eight of the top-10 players in the world teeing it up. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and a resurgent Rickie Fowler are eager to add to their 2023 win tally while Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas hope to get on the board.

