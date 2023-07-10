The PGA Tour crosses the Atlantic this week when a star-studded field tees off in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The field features nine of the top 11 ranked players in the world, led by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He hasn't finished outside the top 12 in a PGA Tour event since October, a span of 18 starts. Scheffler is the +600 favorite (risk $100 to win $660) in the latest 2023 Scottish Open odds. Rory McIlroy, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, is second in the odds at +750 in the Scottish Open 2023 field.

He enters the tournament riding a streak of five straight top-10 finishes on Tour. Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1400), Rickie Fowler (+1800) and Viktor Hovland (+1800) round out the top six choices on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2023 Scottish Open picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 11.05 units over that span. That's a $1,100 profit for $100 bettors in the past seven weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 Scottish Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.

Top 2023 Scottish Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is low on the chances of McIlroy, even though he is the second-highest ranked player in the field. The four-time major winner is appearing in the Scottish Open for the eighth time -- but the first time since 2020. He has played in the tournament just four times in the last 13 years, with his best finish coming in '14 when he tied for 14th.

In his last two starts, McIlroy finished second in the U.S. Open and tied for seventh in the Travelers Championship. But Nejad does not think McIlroy (+750) provides value at his price. "He has been very good as of late and is finishing inside the top 10 on a routine basis, but his number should be near the +1200 range," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, even though he is a +4800 longshot. Last year Clark finished 16th at The Renaissance Club, firing a 3-under 67 in the final round. That was the only time he had played in the tournament.

Since then Clark has emerged as one of the best players on the PGA Tour, winning the Wells Fargo for his first career victory and then the U.S. Open. Clark also ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Total, after finishing 88th in that category last year. "He rates out very well in [Strokes Gained:] Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee and Approach and with creating scoring opportunities," Nejad told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Scottish Open golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Scottish Open and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced well above 70-1. This player "has put together a great stretch lately" and is a longshot who could surprise.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Scottish Open, and which player in the Scottish Open 2023 field could bring a huge payday at well over 70-1?

2023 Scottish Open odds, field, contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

