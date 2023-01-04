The Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. The event serves as the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year, and will feature 17 of the top 20 golfers in the latest Official World Golf Rankings. The only way to earn an invitation is to win in the previous year or to have qualified for the Tour Championship at East Lake in August. Jon Rahm is listed as the 8-1 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Sentry TOC field include Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1), Justin Thomas (10-1) and Patrick Cantlay (12-1).

Which players should you target when building your Sentry Tournament of Champions prop bet betting strategy? And which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the Sentry Tournament of Champions is world No. 12 Tony Finau finishing in the top-10 of the final leaderboard at +105 odds. Finau was playing some outstanding golf before the December break, winning the Cadence Bank Houston Open and finishing in seventh place at the Hero World Challenge.

Finau enters this week ranked first on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (4.661), second in strokes gained putting (1.984), third in strokes gained tee-to-green (2.677), and fifth in strokes gained off the tee (1.061) and on approach (1.325). If the 33-year-old plays at the same level he was at prior to the break, he will likely be in contention until the end. You can see the rest of McClure's Sentry Tournament of Champions prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023, including a long shot listed at75-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Sentry Tournament of Champions best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prop picks should you target this week? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, field, top contenders

See full Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +1800

Joo-hyung (Tom) Kim +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cam Young +2000

Max Homa +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Sahith Theegala +3300

Billy Horschel +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Corey Conners +4500

K.H. Lee +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Luke List +7500

Trey Mullinax +8000

J.T. Poston +8500

Adam Svensson +8500

J J Spaun +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Chez Reavie +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Ryan Brehm +20000