The top PGA Tour golfers will ring in the new year in Hawaii as they tee off Thursday at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is led by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Sentry runner-up Jon Rahm and two-time tournament winner Justin Thomas. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will use his only opt-out from the PGA Tour's elevated events to compete in Europe for a few more weeks. Cameron Smith, the 2022 Sentry TOC champion, also will be absent after moving to LIV Golf. A 39-player Tournament of Champions field that also features Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth will take on a forgiving Plantation Course that yields low scores. Smith shot 34 under in Maui last year to edge Rahm by one stroke.

The latest 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 8-1 favorite, followed closely by Scheffler, Thomas and Xander Schauffele at 10-1. Cantlay is 12-1, while half a dozen golfers are priced at 18-1, including Morikawa and Tony Finau. Spieth and reigning Rookie of the Year Cameron Young are priced at 20-1 in the Tournament of Champions 2023 field. Before locking in any 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season in every category. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up more than 16 units on his plays overall. That's a profit of more than $1,600 for $100 bettors. The expert also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship.

The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all his PGA picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1) for this week at Kapalua. The Englishman is a grinder and thrives in tough conditions, but this week in Maui will be for the low scorers. Fitzpatrick has tied for 13th in both outings this season and has two top-10's in seven PGA Tour since his win at Brookline. He finished third on tour in scoring average last season but ranked 109th in par breakers and didn't shoot lower than 64 all season. He has not finished higher than 14th at Augusta, a comparable course to Kapalua, since 2016.

On the other hand, the expert knows Rahm will be out to match his 2022 performance – and come away with a victory. The Spaniard shot 66 or lower in all four rounds last year and comes in on fire. He ended 2022 with five consecutive top-10 finishes worldwide, four of those in the top five. That includes victories at the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship. The former world No. 1 has 16 career victories worldwide, but his only tour triumph last year came at the Mexico Open. He ranked first in total driving and third in greens in regulation in 2021-22. You can see who else to back at Kapalua here.

How to make 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. His outright plays include a golfer who has excelled on similar courses but just doesn't have the victories to show for it. If he pulls off the victory at Kapalua, anyone who backs him would cash in at more than 20-1. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks should you target? Which talented golfer could pull off a surprise victory in this loaded Tournament of Champions field for a payoff of more than 20-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023, all from the expert who is up more than $1,600 on his PGA Tour picks this season, and find out.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, field, top contenders

See full Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +1800

Joo-hyung (Tom) Kim +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cam Young +2000

Max Homa +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Sahith Theegala +3300

Billy Horschel +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Corey Conners +4500

K.H. Lee +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Luke List +7500

Trey Mullinax +8000

J.T. Poston +8500

Adam Svensson +8500

J J Spaun +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Chez Reavie +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Ryan Brehm +20000