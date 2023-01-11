The Sony Open 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The long-standing tournament is a follow up to the first elevated PGA Tour event of season in last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. Seven of the top 25 golfers in the world are in the 2023 Sony Open field, headlined by Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im. Im is listed as the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Sony Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the field include Kim (11-1), Spieth (14-1), Matsuyama (15-1), Brian Harman (16-1), and Russell Henley (18-1).

Top 2023 Sony Open prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the Sentry Tournament of Champions is world No. 30 Tom Hoge finishing in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +125 odds. Hoge notched his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, edging Jordan Spieth by two strokes, and has been climbing in the Official World Golf Ranking ever since.

For the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, Hoge has five top-25 finishes, three top-10's, and is coming off a third place finish last week against an elite field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He enters the Sony Open ranked first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.640) and eighth in total strokes gained (1.811), which suggest he should perform well at Waialae Country Club. You can see the rest of McClure's Sony Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 Sony Open odds, field, top contenders

Sungjae Im +1000

Tom Kim +1100

Jordan Spieth +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1500

Brian Harman +1600

Russell Henley +1800

Tom Hoge +2200

Corey Conners +2200

Adam Scott +3100

Taylor Montgomery +3100

Billy Horschel +3200

Cameron Davis +3300

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3400

Keegan Bradley +3400

Keith Mitchell +3700

Si Woo Kim +3700

Maverick Mcnealy +3700

J.J. Spaun +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Harris English +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Adam Svensson +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Chris Kirk +6000

Brendan Steele +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Brendon Todd +7500

Nick Hardy +8000

Aaron Rai +8500

Davis Thompson +9000

Chun-an Yu +9000

Russell Knox +9500

Greyson Sigg +9500

Patton Kizzire +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Justin Suh +11000

Ryan Armour +11000

Troy Merritt +11000

Brandon Wu +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

David Lipsky +12000

Chez Reavie +12000

David Lingmerth +13000

Kevin Streelman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kazuki Higa +14000

Michael Thompson +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

James Hahn +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Taiga Semikawa +14000

Seonghyeon Kim +14000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Nick Taylor +16000

Brian Stuard +16000

Harry Higgs +16000

Adam Long +16000

Keita Nakajima +16000

Tyson Alexander +16000

MJ Daffue +16000

John Huh +16000

Adam Schenk +17000

Scott Piercy +17000

Cole Hammer +17000

Zac Blair +19000

Ben Taylor +19000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Danny Lee +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Byeong Hun An +21000

Yuto Katsuragawa +21000