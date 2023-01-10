The PGA DFS player pool will be stocked with talented golfers for the 2023 Sony Open, which gets underway on Thursday, Jan. 12. Major champions Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley headline the Sony Open 2023 field, and they'll certainly be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week. Matsuyama is the defending champion of this event, Spieth is coming off a T-13 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Bradley currently sits atop the FedExCup standings. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Sony Open. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Sony Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm finished on top of the leaderboard, securing his eighth PGA Tour title after shooting 27-under par.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Sony Open is J.T. Poston at $7,700 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Poston is coming off a respectable showing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, securing a T-21 finish in Hawaii.

Poston has now finished inside the top-25 in eight of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour. He's been able to consistently find himself in the mix thanks to his impeccable accuracy. Poston currently ranks 20th in greens in regulation percentage (73.89%) and 29th in driving accuracy percentage (66.20%), so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 Sony Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Sungjae Im at $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel.

Im certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 24-year-old has missed the cut just once in his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour, and he's proven he can contend with the best players in the world. He secured a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship last season and he continues to be one of the most accurate players off the tee. In fact, Im ranks inside the top-25 in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.079), strokes gained: off-the-tee (.824) and driving accuracy percentage (66.96%), all of which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset. See who else to back right here.

