The first full-field event of the year takes place this week at the 2023 Sony Open. After kicking off its calendar season with a thrilling limited field event in the Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour stays in Hawaii with some players making the short trip from Maui to Honolulu.

In fact, 19 of the 39 players that participated last week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua will tee it up in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Since the inception of the Tournament of Champions, 17 of 24 winners at the Sony Open had competed the week prior. This will be music to the ears of many big names, including world No. 14 Jordan Spieth, young South Korean stars Sungjae Im and Tom Kim, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Much like last week's Tournament of Champions, last year's Sony Open witnessed a dramatic come-from-behind victory. Entering the final nine holes five strokes off the pace of Russell Henley, Matsuyama pulled off the impossible, catching Henley and ultimately prevailing in a playoff.

Henley will look to exact revenge fresh off a win at the World Wide Technology Championship during the fall swing. He is joined by fellow Georgia Bulldogs Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Davis Thompson and Greyson Sigg in the field -- and all of whom have their fair share to celebrate following their alma mater's victory in the College Football National Championship.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 5 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 5 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:45 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:45 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock