Russell Henley has had tremendous success at the Sony Open over the years. In fact, Henley finished on top of the leaderboard in 2013 and secured a runner-up finish at this event last year. Henley could certainly find himself in the mix again this week at the 2023 Sony Open, which gets underway from Waialae Country Club on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Henley has won four times on the PGA Tour and he's listed at 21-1 in the latest 2023 Sony Open odds. Tom Kim is the 11-1 favorite, with Sungjae Im (14-1), Jordan Spieth (15-1) and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (15-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Sony Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm (+800) to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
Top 2023 Sony Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Sony Open: Matsuyama, the defending champion and one of the favorites at 15-1, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Matsuyama faced a five-shot deficit with just nine holes to play last year but fired a 31 on the back nine to finish at 23-under for the week.
However, Matsuyama has been extremely inconsistent this season, finishing T-21 or worse in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Plus, Matsuyama has struggled mightily with his accuracy this season, ranking 136th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (66.98%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 Sony Open field.
Another surprise: Tom Hoge, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Hoge has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Hoge is coming off an impressive T-3 performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and he's finished T-13 or better in five of his seven official starts this season. The 33-year-old ranks first in strokes gained: approach the green (1.640), 10th in greens in regulation percentage (75.69%) and 11th in total birdies (115). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick in 2023 Sony Open bets this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Sony Open picks
The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.
So who will win the Sony Open 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world?
2023 Sony Open odds, field

