Hideki Matsuyama will look to defend his title when the 2023 Sony Open tees off on Thursday, Jan. 12, from Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. Matsuyama secured his eighth PGA Tour title with a 23-under par performance in 2022, shooting 65 or below in his final three rounds. He'll have some stiff competition in the Sony Open 2023 field, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Keegan Bradley set to tee it up this week.

Matsuyama, who's coming off a top-25 finish last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is listed at 15-1 to repeat according to the latest 2023 Sony Open odds. Kim, who's coming off a top-five finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is the 11-1 favorite, with Sungjae Im (14-1) and Spieth (15-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Sony Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm (+800) to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 Sony Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Sony Open: Matsuyama, the defending champion and one of the favorites at 15-1, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Matsuyama faced a five-shot deficit with just nine holes to play last year but fired a 31 on the back nine to finish at 23-under for the week.

However, Matsuyama has been extremely inconsistent this season, finishing T-21 or worse in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Plus, Matsuyama has struggled mightily with his accuracy this season, ranking 136th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (66.98%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 Sony Open field.

Another surprise: Billy Horschel, a 32-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Horschel enters this week's event full of confidence. That's because the 36-year-old secured a top-15 finish at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout in December, two unofficial PGA Tour events. He's also had success at the Sony Open in his career, recording a T-7 finish in 2021. Horschel enters the 2023 Sony Open ranked third in strokes gained: approach the green (1.256) and 26th in one-putt percentage (43.52%), both of which will come in handy this week at Waialae. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Sony Open picks

The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the Sony Open 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Sony Open odds below.

2023 Sony Open odds, field

Tom Kim +1100

Sungjae Im +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1500

Jordan Spieth +1500

Russell Henley +2100

Tom Hoge +2200

Corey Conners +2200

Brian Harman +2600

Adam Scott +3100

Taylor Montgomery +3100

Billy Horschel +3200

Cameron Davis +3300

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3400

Keegan Bradley +3400

Keith Mitchell +3700

Si Woo Kim +3700

Maverick Mcnealy +3700

J.J. Spaun +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Harris English +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Adam Svensson +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Chris Kirk +6000

Brendan Steele +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Brendon Todd +7500

Nick Hardy +8000

Aaron Rai +8500

Davis Thompson +9000

Chun-an Yu +9000

Russell Knox +9500

Greyson Sigg +9500

Patton Kizzire +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Justin Suh +11000

Ryan Armour +11000

Troy Merritt +11000

Brandon Wu +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

David Lipsky +12000

Chez Reavie +12000

David Lingmerth +13000

Kevin Streelman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kazuki Higa +14000

Michael Thompson +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

James Hahn +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Taiga Semikawa +14000

Seonghyeon Kim +14000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Nick Taylor +16000

Brian Stuard +16000

Harry Higgs +16000

Adam Long +16000

Keita Nakajima +16000

Tyson Alexander +16000

MJ Daffue +16000

John Huh +16000

Adam Schenk +17000

Scott Piercy +17000

Cole Hammer +17000

Zac Blair +19000

Ben Taylor +19000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Danny Lee +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Byeong Hun An +21000

Yuto Katsuragawa +21000