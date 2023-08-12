There has never been more at stake in the FedEx Cup Playoffs as a condensed postseason class travels to TPC Southwind for the 2023 St. Jude Championship. Kicking off the playoff picture for the second straight season, the St. Jude Championship welcomes the top 70 players from the regular season and will trims the crop to just 50 by week's end.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is among those in need of a strong week in order to qualify for the BMW Championship. While he finds himself just outside the required cutoff, reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young falls on the right side at No. 48. They will both fight for their playoff lives along other bubble boys such as Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover and J.T. Poston.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the man who enters the postseason atop the FedEx Cup standings thanks to his four victories. Winless since slipping on the green jacket in April, the man from Spain has since collected a pair of runner-ups with the latest coming in his last start at The Open.

Scottie Scheffler is hot on Rahm's heels with Rory McIlroy not far behind in third. The three-time FedEx Cup champion looks to add another page to his playoff résumé and become to first man to successfully defend his postseason crown a year after becoming the first player to raise the FedEx Cup three times. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark round out the top five as 2,000 FedEx Cup points are up for grabs for this week's winner in Memphis, Tennessee.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Paramount +

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Paramount +

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio