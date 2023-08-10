FedEx Cup points and plenty of cash will be on the line in the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event of the postseason at the 2023 St. Jude Championship. While players will jockey for position with every movement on the leaderboard, they will also be duking it out for record purses with $20 million up for grabs at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Scottie Scheffler will have an opportunity to claim the richest season in PGA Tour history. A winner at the Phoenix Open and the Players Championship already this year, the world No. 1 collected nearly $20 million in the regular season and is on the quest for more. To put Scheffler's season into context, Tiger Woods' on-course earnings for his entire career is slightly north of $120 million.

The Texan is not the only player to cash eight figures in the regular season as FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm won $16 million, and three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy claimed $12 million.

First prize this week at TPC Southwind will grab a winner's check of $3.6 million, which is in line with the designated events of 2023. Every player inside the top 11 will see at least $500,000 hit their bank account with everyone inside the top 36 cashing at least six figures.

2023 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,160,000

3rd — $1,360,000

4th — $960,000

5th — $800,000

6th — $720,000

7th — $670,000

8th — $620,000

9th — $580,000

10th — $540,000

11th — $500,000

12th — $460,000

13th — $420,000

14th — $380,000

15th — $360,000

16th — $340,000

17th — $320,000

18th — $300,000

19th — $280,000

20th — $260,000

21st — $240,000

22nd — $224,000

23rd — $208,000

24th — $192,000

25th — $176,000

26th — $160,000

27th — $154,000

28th — $148,000

29th — $142,000

30th — $136,000

31st — $130,000

32nd — $124,000

33rd — $118,000

34th — $113,000

35th — $108,000

36th — $103,000

37th — $98,000

38th — $94,000

39th — $90,000

40th — $86,000

41st — $82,000

42nd — $78,000

43rd — $74,000

44th — $70,000

45th — $66,000

46th — $62,000

47th — $58,000

48th — $54,800

49th — $52,000

50th — $50,400

51st — $49,200

52nd — $48,000

53rd — $47,200

54th — $46,400

55th — $46,000

56th — $45,600

57th — $45,200

58th — $44,800

59th — $44,400

60th — $44,000

61st — $43,600

62nd — $43,200

63rd — $42,800

64th — $42,400

65th — $42,000

66th — $41,600

67th — $41,200

68th — $40,800

69th — $40,400

70th — $40,000