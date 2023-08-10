FedEx Cup points and plenty of cash will be on the line in the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event of the postseason at the 2023 St. Jude Championship. While players will jockey for position with every movement on the leaderboard, they will also be duking it out for record purses with $20 million up for grabs at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
Scottie Scheffler will have an opportunity to claim the richest season in PGA Tour history. A winner at the Phoenix Open and the Players Championship already this year, the world No. 1 collected nearly $20 million in the regular season and is on the quest for more. To put Scheffler's season into context, Tiger Woods' on-course earnings for his entire career is slightly north of $120 million.
The Texan is not the only player to cash eight figures in the regular season as FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm won $16 million, and three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy claimed $12 million.
First prize this week at TPC Southwind will grab a winner's check of $3.6 million, which is in line with the designated events of 2023. Every player inside the top 11 will see at least $500,000 hit their bank account with everyone inside the top 36 cashing at least six figures.
2023 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,160,000
3rd — $1,360,000
4th — $960,000
5th — $800,000
6th — $720,000
7th — $670,000
8th — $620,000
9th — $580,000
10th — $540,000
11th — $500,000
12th — $460,000
13th — $420,000
14th — $380,000
15th — $360,000
16th — $340,000
17th — $320,000
18th — $300,000
19th — $280,000
20th — $260,000
21st — $240,000
22nd — $224,000
23rd — $208,000
24th — $192,000
25th — $176,000
26th — $160,000
27th — $154,000
28th — $148,000
29th — $142,000
30th — $136,000
31st — $130,000
32nd — $124,000
33rd — $118,000
34th — $113,000
35th — $108,000
36th — $103,000
37th — $98,000
38th — $94,000
39th — $90,000
40th — $86,000
41st — $82,000
42nd — $78,000
43rd — $74,000
44th — $70,000
45th — $66,000
46th — $62,000
47th — $58,000
48th — $54,800
49th — $52,000
50th — $50,400
51st — $49,200
52nd — $48,000
53rd — $47,200
54th — $46,400
55th — $46,000
56th — $45,600
57th — $45,200
58th — $44,800
59th — $44,400
60th — $44,000
61st — $43,600
62nd — $43,200
63rd — $42,800
64th — $42,400
65th — $42,000
66th — $41,600
67th — $41,200
68th — $40,800
69th — $40,400
70th — $40,000