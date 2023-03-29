One shot, one opportunity to earn the final invitation into the field for the first major championship of the year. That is what will be on the line at this week's 2023 Texas Open as players travel to TPC San Antonio for the final PGA Tour event before the Masters. While not the case for everyone in the field -- players such as Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Alex Noren, Hideki Matsuyama and Tyrrell Hatton are securely in the field at Augusta National -- there are a number of big names without that luxury.

That big-name group is headlined by a resurgent Rickie Fowler who has been absent from the Masters the past two seasons. A runner-up to Patrick Reed in 2019, Fowler fell short of a quarterfinals appearance in last week's WGC-Dell Match Play to climb inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by the specified cutoff date.

He is joined by Matt Kuchar as veterans hoping to seek passage to Augusta National. The 44-year-old came agonizingly close to winning this tournament a season ago but ultimately lost to J.J. Spaun by two strokes and failed to earn an invitation into the Masters for the first time since 2009.

Fowler, Kuchar and Spaun will all need to reign supreme in the Lone Star State if they are to have travel plans to the Peach State. If not, then perhaps a surprise name will be a late addition to the Masters field, just as Spaun was a season ago when he parlayed his unlikely victory in San Antonio into a T23 finish a week later.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1- 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio